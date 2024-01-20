Rory McIlroy back in Dubai Desert Classic hunt after magical 63

RORY MCILROY conjured up a magical third-round 63 to reignite his quest for a fourth Dubai Desert Classic title on Saturday.

After rounds of 71 and 70 the Northern Irishman appeared to be out of the running, going into the weekend trailing overnight leader Cameron Young by 10 shots.

McIlroy knew he needed to produce something special to defend his title and he did just that with his brilliant bogey-free 63.

An eagle putt from off the green on the par-five last hole moved him to 12 under.

“It would be amazing,” the 34-year-old said.

“First player to get my name on it four times, it would be awesome.

“I’ve had so much success in Dubai, whether it be at this tournament or over at Jumeirah Golf Estates and Race to Dubai. It’s been a really, really good place to me.

“I love coming back here. I really enjoy my time here. It would be amazing if I was able to get another win.”

In addition, Tom McKibbin finished the day tied for 19th on four under par, while Padraig Harrington is no longer in contention having missed the cut.

Meanwhile, Sam Burns shot a second-round 61 as he took a one-shot halfway lead at The American Express tournament in California, while Ireland’s Shane Lowry finished the day on 10 under par.

Burns’ career-low round leaves him on 17 under par, one shot ahead of fellow American Michael Kim with South Korean’s KH Lee and American amateur Nick Dunlap a further shot back.

A pair of eagles and seven birdies had put Burns in with a chance of breaking 60, but he could only par the last two holes.

Dunlap, who plays at the University of Alabama, fired a 65 at the Stadium Course – one of three being used for the tournament – to follow his opening 64.

A group of six, including American Ryder Cup star Patrick Cantlay and joint overnight leader Alex Noren of Sweden, sit on 14 under par.

Lowry shot a second round of 67 to lie seven shots off the lead.

