Saturday 2 May, 2020
Sam Lloyd - the actor who played Ted in Scrubs - has died aged 56

Scrubs co-star Zach Braff was among those paying tribute.

By Sean Murray Saturday 2 May 2020, 11:05 AM
16 minutes ago 5,341 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5090149
Sam Lloyd with his young son Weston
Image: Lloyd family/GoFundMe
Sam Lloyd with his young son Weston
Sam Lloyd with his young son Weston
Image: Lloyd family/GoFundMe

US ACTOR SAM Lloyd has died aged 56, just four months after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. 

The actor was well-known for his portrayal of lawyer Ted Buckland in the long-running comedy series Scrubs.

He also appeared in a string of US shows in the past two decades, including The West Wing, Desperate Housewives, Modern Family and Malcolm in The Middle.

Away from acting, Lloyd was also an accomplished singer and musician and performed with the a cappella group The Blanks. 

Source: Metabee oO/YouTube

Scrubs co-star Zach Braff paid tribute on Twitter, saying: “Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together.

He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.

Fellow Scrubs actor Robert Maschio described Lloyd as the “kindest man I ever met”.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for Sam Lloyd and his family has raised – at the time of writing – $171,000.

Lloyd was survived by his wife Vanessa and his one-year-old son Weston.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

