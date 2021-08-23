Over £4,000 raised for family of woman who died with Covid-19 two weeks after giving birth

OVER £4,000 HAS been raised for the family of a woman in Northern Ireland who contracted Covid-19 and passed away two weeks after the birth of her new baby.

Samantha Willis, 35, died in ICU at Altnagelvin Hospital on Friday where she was being treated for the virus.

Her husband, Josh Willis, who is known for his work as a dealer of signed sports memorabilia, urged others to be vaccinated for Covid-19 to help protect themselves.

“Get your vaccine so you or your family don’t have to go through what I have had to,” he said.

A fundraiser to support the Willis family on GoFundMe has collected £4,283 so far.

“Samantha developed Covid-19 while heavily pregnant. Tragically, after giving birth to her beautiful baby daughter she passed away two weeks later,” the fundraiser says.

“She was only 35 years old and had no underlying health conditions.”

Samantha’s funeral was arranged for this morning at Saint Columb’s Church in Derry.

In a tribute to Samantha on social media, her husband Josh wrote that he, her mother, and two eldest children were with her when she passed away.

“She was in no pain and was comfortable when she slipped away,” he said.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Whilst in hospital she also had to deliver our newest addition to the family who she has never met properly or held in her arms. I will make sure that Eviegrace will know all about the mother she will never meet. I will never let anyone forget you and I will remember all the special times and experiences we shared together.”

I’m sure she’s already looking down and proud of how we are coping. We are also proud of her, she was a wonderful, loving and caring person and she has been our super hero the last few weeks. She is now our guardian angel and she will remain in our hearts and thoughts forever more.”

He thanked “all the staff at Altnagelvin Hospital who met Samantha on her journey”.

“You are all truly wonderful people and I will never forget what you have done for Samantha and our family.”