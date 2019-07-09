Same-sex marriage to be legalised in North if no power-sharing by October 21st

MPS IN WESTMINSTER have voted to back an amendment that would extend same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland unless power-sharing is restored by 21 October 2019.

MPs also voted overwhelmingly for an amendment to liberalise abortion law in Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland is currently the only part of the UK where abortion is not available in the vast majority of cases.

The amendments were part of a bill to ensure the continued governance of Northern Ireland in the absence of the power-sharing executive.

The same-sex amendment was backed by 383 votes to 73. The abortion amendment was passed by 332 to 99.

House of Commons votes to 383 to 73 approve New Clause 1 to the #NIExecutiveFormationBill.



This requires UK secondary legislation to extend same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland unless an Executive is formed by 21 October 2019. — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) July 9, 2019

Submitted by Labour MP Conor McGinn, the amendment was chosen earlier today by the Speaker’s Office.

In a statement following the vote, McGinn said: “This a fantastic victory of the Love Equality campaign and everyone who has campaigned for many years for equal marriage in Northern Ireland.”

“I hope to see the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly restored and working by 21st October, so that they can take the decision to introduce equal marriage. But if Stormont isn’t functioning by then, the LGBT community in Northern Ireland now know that Westminster will act to ensure equality and respect for all citizens,” he added.