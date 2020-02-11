First same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland takes place today

THE FIRST SAME-sex marriage in Northern Ireland will take place in Antrim today.

Sharni Edwards, 27, and Robyn Peoples, 26, will marry on their sixth anniversary as a couple.

They had booked a civil partnership ceremony for the date, months before the landmark law change in the region.

Edwards, from Brighton, and Peoples, from Belfast, have now turned the event into a wedding ceremony.

In an interview with 5 News last week, Edwards said the couple feels “humbled” to be the first couple to tie the knot after the legislative change.

“It was a long time coming but the fact that we get to celebrate and make that difference is amazing.”

Peoples added: “If the law sees us as equal, people growing up will have that, stereotypes will change with time. Now kids can see from a young age ‘they’re getting married, they’re equal, that’s okay’.”

The song they will walk down the aisle to is This is Real by Ella Henderson.

“We just want to show the world our love is real and it’s exactly the same as everyone else’s love out there,” Edwards said.

Same-sex marriage was legalised as a result of a law passed last year by Westminster MPs who stepped in and acted on the controversial issue during the power-sharing impasse at Stormont.

Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long yesterday offered her congratulations to the couple ahead of their wedding in Antrim.

“This day has been a long time coming and is a result of many years of campaigning across these islands,” she said.

“There have been many campaigns to promote the cause of equal marriage, and while Sharni and Robyn celebrate taking their vows, I have no doubt many others will also be celebrating this milestone in the recognition of equal rights.”

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.