Dublin: 13°C Thursday 23 December 2021
Sammy Wilson branded ‘moronic fool’ over Christmas carol tweet on Covid

Ulster Unionist party leader Doug Beattie criticised the East Antrim MP for a tweet that singled out UUP Health Minister Robin Swann.

By Press Association Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 9:45 AM
47 minutes ago
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A SENIOR DUP MP has been branded a “moronic fool” after adapting a Christmas carol to criticise Northern Ireland’s Health Minister.

Sammy Wilson, a vocal lockdown critic, tweeted his version of Hark The Herald Angels Sing after fresh Covid-19 restrictions were announced by the Stormont Executive.

The measures were backed by Wilson’s own party, with DUP First Minister Paul Givan joining deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann to announce steps that included the closure of nightclubs and bolstered restrictions on hospitality and workplaces.

“Hark the herald angels ping,” the East Antrim MP tweeted.

“Robin Swann won’t let us do a thing. No more parties, work at home. In the streets you cannot roam.

“Omni is far worse than the delta curse. Stay at home. Or they’ll be far worse to come.”

Swann’s Ulster Unionist party leader Doug Beattie condemned Wilson.

He said: “Juvenile, pathetic, moronic, self-indulgent, narcissistic fool who jokes as people get sick, as people die, as families grieve. Northern Ireland Deserves Better.”

It is the latest in a line of controversies involving Wilson during the pandemic.

The veteran MP has been accused on several occasions of undermining his own party’s position on public health measures to combat Covid-19.

Last month, as he announced his intent to vote against new coronavirus restrictions in England, he adapted another Christmas carol as he described the Omicron variant as “mild”.

“Ding dong merrily on high will be replaced this Christmas by ping-dong miserably we sigh,” he tweeted.

“I will vote against new restrictions in Parliament today. They are not proportionate to deal with the spread of the mild omicron variant.”

Challenged about the tweet, DUP party leader Jeffrey Donaldson insisted that Covid-19 was “no joking matter”.

Dr Alan Stout, the chair of the British Medical Association’s GP committee in Northern Ireland, also condemned Wilson’s latest tweet.

“Thoroughly disrespectful to so many and nothing short of pathetic. Sadly not unexpected,” he said

Press Association

