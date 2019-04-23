This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 23 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Samsung delays launch of folding smartphone amid reports that its screen keeps breaking

The €1,760 smartphone was due to launch this week.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 7:56 AM
57 minutes ago 4,407 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4602677
A file photo dated of the new Samsung Galaxy Fold.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
A file photo dated of the new Samsung Galaxy Fold.
A file photo dated of the new Samsung Galaxy Fold.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SAMSUNG HAS ANNOUNCED it will delay the release of its new folding smartphone after reports that the screen on the handset keeps breaking.

The company was set to launch the innovative Galaxy Fold – which it describes as “the biggest breakthrough since the mobile phone” – this week.

However, it confirmed that it would postpone the release amid reports from reviewers of problems with the screen.

A handful of US-based reporters were given the €1,760 smartphone ahead of its release, but reported screen issues within days of using the devices.

An initial analysis of reported problems with the screens showed that impact on the exposed areas of the hinge where the phone folds could cause problems, the company said.

It also reported that in one instance, unspecified “substances” were found inside a Galaxy Fold with a malfunctioning display.

Galaxy Fold Source: Twitter/@robotodd

“We will take measures to strengthen the display protection,” Samsung said.

“We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer.”

The company added that it would announce a new release date for the Galaxy Fold, which took eight years to develop, in the coming weeks.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie