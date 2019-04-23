Samsung delays launch of folding smartphone amid reports that its screen keeps breaking

SAMSUNG HAS ANNOUNCED it will delay the release of its new folding smartphone after reports that the screen on the handset keeps breaking.

The company was set to launch the innovative Galaxy Fold – which it describes as “the biggest breakthrough since the mobile phone” – this week.

However, it confirmed that it would postpone the release amid reports from reviewers of problems with the screen.

A handful of US-based reporters were given the €1,760 smartphone ahead of its release, but reported screen issues within days of using the devices.

An initial analysis of reported problems with the screens showed that impact on the exposed areas of the hinge where the phone folds could cause problems, the company said.

It also reported that in one instance, unspecified “substances” were found inside a Galaxy Fold with a malfunctioning display.

Source: Twitter/@robotodd

“We will take measures to strengthen the display protection,” Samsung said.

“We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer.”

The company added that it would announce a new release date for the Galaxy Fold, which took eight years to develop, in the coming weeks.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019