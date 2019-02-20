This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Samsung launches new folding smartphone but it'll cost you over €1,700

By AFP Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 10:50 PM
Image: Eric Risberg
Image: Eric Risberg

TECH GIANTS SAMSUNG today announced it is bringing out a new foldable smartphone as well as its first 5G handset.

The South Korean giant also appeared to get the jump on rivals by announcing the first  5G wireless networks, one of four versions of its flagship smartphone.

The Galaxy Fold, unveiled at a San Francisco event, serves as a smartphone with a 4.6-inch display and unfolds to become a tablet of 7.3 inches.

“We are giving you a device that doesn’t just define a new category, it defies category,” Samsung’s Justin Denison said at the event.

The Fold will be available April 26 starting at $1,980, the company said. That’s €1,745.

The launch comes with the smartphone market in its worst-ever decline with consumers keeping devices longer and waiting for new innovations.

Samsung made the announcement on the home turf of rival Apple, with the two giants battling for the premium segment of the market.

Denison said the Fold is “a one of a kind luxury device with immersive visuals” and offers “a truly next generation experience” that enables multitasking on its large screen.

The tech giant said the Fold can open up to three active apps simultaneously.

Samsung also announced its new Galaxy S10 handset, upgrading its current line of flagship handsets including one 5G device, getting a jump on rivals expected to make similar announcements at next week’s Mobile World Congress.

“We are pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology to inspire a new generation of smartphones and recharge growth for our industry,” said DJ Koh, head of mobile communications at Samsung Electronics.

“For those who say everything possible has already been done, I say open your mind and get ready for the dawn of a new mobile era. Buckle your seatbelt, the future is about to begin.”

