Louth teen hospitalised after alleged altercation with three youths armed with samurai sword

A TEENAGE BOY has suffered serious injuries following an alleged altercation with a number of youths in Castleross, Co Louth.

At 2.10pm this afternoon gardaí attended the scene of the alleged altercation in Dundalk.

“Three males entered a house armed with what’s believed to be a samurai sword and allegedly assaulted another male,” gardaí said.

The injured teen was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda Hospital where his condition is understood to be stable.

One male was arrested in relation to this incident. He is currently detained at Dundalk garda station.

A garda spokesperson added that the samurai sword has not been recovered.