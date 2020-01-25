This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 25 January, 2020
Louth teen hospitalised after alleged altercation with three youths armed with samurai sword

One male was arrested in relation to this incident.

By Adam Daly Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 4:30 PM
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

A TEENAGE BOY has suffered serious injuries following an alleged altercation with a number of youths in Castleross, Co Louth. 

At 2.10pm this afternoon gardaí attended the scene of the alleged altercation in Dundalk. 

“Three males entered a house armed with what’s believed to be a samurai sword and allegedly assaulted another male,” gardaí said. 

The injured teen was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda Hospital where his condition is understood to be stable.

One male was arrested in relation to this incident. He is currently detained at Dundalk garda station.

A garda spokesperson added that the samurai sword has not been recovered. 

