Bernie Sanders formally endorses Joe Biden for president

BERNIE SANDERS HAS endorsed his former rival in the US presidential campaign Joe Biden this evening.

In a joint livestream on Twitter between the two Democrats, Sanders told Biden: “We need you in the White House.”

“Today I am asking all Americans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy.”

Sanders said people in the US must come together to “defeat the most dangerous president in modern history”.

