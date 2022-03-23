Man due in court over fatal shooting of Sandra Boyd

Sandra Boyd (36) was shot at her home on Saturday.

A MAN IN his 20s is due in court this evening charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Sandra Boyd on Saturday.

The 36-year-old was shot dead at her home in the Collins Place area of Finglas at around 8.40pm on Saturday.

The mother of five children was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

A murder investigation was launched and gardaí arrested a man in his 20s on Monday.

Gardaí harvested CCTV footage from the area and carried out door-to-door inquiries as part of the probe.

The man remains in garda custody and has now been charged in relation to the fatal shooting.

He is due to appear at the Courts of Criminal Justice in Dublin this evening.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.