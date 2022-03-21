#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 March 2022
Gardaí believe Finglas mother Sandra Boyd was shot dead 'by accident'

She was shot dead on Saturday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 21 Mar 2022, 8:14 AM
GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE fatal shooting of a mother-of-five in north Dublin are working on the theory that she may have been shot by accident. 

Sandra Boyd (36) was shot dead at her home in the Collins Place area of Finglas at around 8.40pm on Saturday. 

No arrests have been made to date. However, gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and are in the process of tracking down everyone who was at the house on the night in question. 

One man in particular is still being sought by officers.

Gardaí have harvested CCTV from the area and have also carried out door-to-door inquiries. 

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on this fatal shooting to contact investigating Gardaí at Finglas Garda Station.

“An Garda Síochána are also appealing for any person driving in the area of Collins Park, Ballygall Road West or any adjacent/ surrounding roads between 8pm and 9.00pm, particularly drivers of any vehicle or other roads users who may have video footage (Dashcam, GoPro or other…) to contact investigating Gardaí.

“The investigating Gardaí can be contacted at Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

