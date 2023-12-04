Gardaí make new appeal over disappearance of Sandra Collins, 23 years after she went missing

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a fresh appeal for information relating to the murder of Sandra Collins on the 23rd anniversary of her disappearance.

Sandra was last seen on Monday 4 December at around 11pm, in the Country Kitchen area of George’s Street in Killala, Co Mayo.

She was 28-years-old at the time of her disappearance in the year 2000.

Gardaí have continued to liaise with Sandra’s family, and the investigation into her disappearance and murder remains active.

Together with the Collins family, Gardaí are urging anyone who may have additional information, which they perhaps thought was insignificant at the time, to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone whose circumstances may have changed over the last 23 years, who may now be able to share relevant information with the investigation team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said that anyone who comes forward will be treated confidentially, with “compassion and sensitivity”.