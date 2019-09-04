This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 4 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four new staff to be employed by Dublin council to enforce new sandwich board rules

If a premises is found to be using a sandwich board without a licence then the board can be removed by the council.

By Andrew Roberts Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 6:30 AM
21 minutes ago 1,159 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4794056
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL said it has so far received zero valid applications from businesses to place sandwich boards outside their premises since the deadline passed on August 31.

The city council licenced the boards from 1 September, levying an annual charge of €630. Some business owners say the final cost to them could well be far higher, due to related application costs. 

The boards can be an effective advertising tool for businesses around the city centre’s narrow, winding streets – but they can also clutter pathways and make it difficult for those who use wheelchairs and the visually impaired. 

Many restaurants and cafes hit out at what they described as the extortionate cost to place the boards outside their businesses. 

To be allowed place one of the signs outside a business, it must register itself with the council, something no company has yet to seek.

If a premises is found to be using a sandwich board without a licence then the board can be removed by the council. 

To enforce these new changes, DCC has appointed a number of new inspectors. 

A spokeswoman said: “No valid applications have been received to date. Enforcement began on Monday morning with unlicensed boards being removed by the Council.

“Enforcement will take place on an ongoing basis over different shifts by day and evening/night. The unit is made up of existing DCC staff with four new staff being recruited at Assistant Inspector level.”

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie