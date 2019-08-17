Dublin's sandwich board wars: A council 'money grab' or a step in the right direction?

BUSINESS OWNERS IN Dublin are up in arms over a plan to charge for the display of sandwich boards outside shops, cafés and restaurants.

The boards can be an effective advertising tool for businesses around the city centre’s narrow, winding streets – but they can also clutter pathways and make it difficult for those who use wheelchairs and the visually impaired.

The city council will licence the boards from 1 September, levying an annual charge of €630. Some business owners say the final cost to them could well be far higher, due to related application costs.

Disability advocate Sean O’Kelly told TheJournal.ie however that the measure is a step in the right direction and part of making Ireland more inclusive for people with disabilities.

