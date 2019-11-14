Multiple injuries reported in shooting at high school in Santa Clarita, California

POLICE IN CALIFORNIA are responding to reports of an active shooter at Saugus High School, Santa Clarita.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said there are several reported injuries, describing the suspect, who is still at large, as a male Asian wearing black clothing.

No details were immediately available on the condition of those injured.

As a precaution, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has put all school in the district on lockdown and asked all residents to avoid the area near the high school.

“If you live in neighbourhood s anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911,” Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station tweeted.

Updates to follow…