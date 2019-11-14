This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Multiple injuries reported in shooting at high school in Santa Clarita, California

All schools in the area are currently on lockdown.

By Adam Daly Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 4:42 PM
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

POLICE IN CALIFORNIA are responding to reports of an active shooter at Saugus High School, Santa Clarita.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said there are several reported injuries, describing the suspect, who is still at large, as a male Asian wearing black clothing.

No details were immediately available on the condition of those injured. 

As a precaution, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has put all school in the district on lockdown and asked all residents to avoid the area near the high school. 

“If you live in neighbourhood s anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911,” Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station tweeted. 

Updates to follow…

