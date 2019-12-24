Do you want to track Santa's trip around the world tonight? Here's how you can

WELL, IT’S CHRISTMAS Eve today and that means one thing and one thing only.

Santa is on his way.

Thankfully, due to the wonders of modern technology (the internet), it’s very easy to track Santa as he travels across the world tonight before he finally arrives here.

Here’s two of the best ways to stay updated.

NORAD Santa Tracker

The NORAD (North American Aerospace Comment) Santa Tracker is the longest running Santa tracker in the world – it’s been in existence since December 1955.

You can find a brief history of the NORAD tracker here.

Every year on Christmas Eve, NORAD tracks Santa from the moment he leaves the North Pole and delivers presents to children around the world.

As NORAD has spent so many years tracking Santa, it has built up a huge database of facts and statistics about Santa’s work and equipment.

Teaming up with Microsoft and a number of other companies, the website offers games, videos and other activities to keep the whole family entertained.

If you’re going to be out and about this evening and won’t be near a computer, don’t worry.

NORAD also has apps on iOS, Android and Windows Phone to keep you up to date wherever you are.

Google Santa Tracker

Another way to track Santa as he makes his journey around the world tonight is by using the Google Santa Tracker.

This tracker uses Google Makes and their extensive data on sleigh engineering (along with some magical help from Santa’s very own elves).

This option is a far more colourful and animated way of tracking him.

Like NORAD, Google offers a mobile alternative to the tracker.

However, this is only available on Android.

Source: Google

Both the website and app options have a huge collection of games and projects to keep the kids entertained.

And so, no matter which option you choose, both will no doubt keep the younger kids entertained as the excitement builds before Santa arrives.

But remember … – once he does…

It’s CHRISTMAS!