Do you want to track Santa's trip around the world tonight? Here are a few options

WELL, IT’S CHRISTMAS Eve and that means one thing and one thing only.

Santa’s coming.

And don’t worry, despite Covid-19 restrictions recommending against various forms of travel, the Irish government has already confirmed that Santa is “exempt” and that his travels are essential.

Thankfully, due to the wonders of the internet, it’s very easy to track Santa as he travels across the world before he finally arrives here.

Here are two of the best ways to stay updated.

NORAD Santa Tracker

The NORAD (North American Aerospace Comment) Santa Tracker is the longest running Santa tracker in the world – it’s been in existence since December 1955.

Here’s a quick history of the NORAD tracker.

Every year on Christmas Eve, NORAD tracks Santa from the moment he leaves the North Pole and delivers presents to children around the world.

As NORAD has spent so many years tracking Santa, it has built up a huge database of facts and statistics about Santa’s work and equipment.

Teaming up with Microsoft and a number of other companies, the website offers games, videos and other activities to keep the whole family entertained.

If you’re going to be out and about this evening and won’t be near a computer, don’t worry.

NORAD also has apps on iOS, Android and Windows Phone to keep you up to date wherever you are.