Do you want to track Santa's trip around the world tonight? Here are a few options

WELL, IT’S CHRISTMAS Eve and that means one thing and one thing only.
Santa’s coming.
And don’t worry, despite Covid-19 restrictions recommending against various forms of travel, the Irish government has already confirmed that Santa is “exempt” and that his travels are essential.
Thankfully, due to the wonders of the internet, it’s very easy to track Santa as he travels across the world before he finally arrives here.
Here are two of the best ways to stay updated.
NORAD Santa Tracker
The NORAD (North American Aerospace Comment) Santa Tracker is the longest running Santa tracker in the world – it’s been in existence since December 1955.
Here’s a quick history of the NORAD tracker.
Every year on Christmas Eve, NORAD tracks Santa from the moment he leaves the North Pole and delivers presents to children around the world.
As NORAD has spent so many years tracking Santa, it has built up a huge database of facts and statistics about Santa’s work and equipment.
Teaming up with Microsoft and a number of other companies, the website offers games, videos and other activities to keep the whole family entertained.
If you’re going to be out and about this evening and won’t be near a computer, don’t worry.
NORAD also has apps on iOS, Android and Windows Phone to keep you up to date wherever you are.
Google Santa Tracker
Another way to track Santa as he makes his journey around the world tonight is by using the Google Santa Tracker.
This tracker uses Google Makes and their extensive data on sleigh engineering (along with some magical help from Santa’s very own elves).
This option is a far more colourful and animated way of tracking him.
Like NORAD, Google offers a mobile alternative to the tracker.
However, this is only available on Android.
Both the website and app options have a large number of games and activities to keep the kids entertained.
No matter which of the above options you choose, both will most definitely keep the younger children entertained as the excitement builds before Santa arrives.
But, just remember – once he does arrive … it’s CHRISTMAS!
