Fire brigade at scene of warehouse fire in Santry

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE is currently attending the scene of an industrial fire in Santry, Co Dublin.

Five fire engines are currently attending the blaze at an industrial unit beside the Swiss Cottage on the Swords Road.

Gardaí are also in attendance but said that no further information was available at this time.

“BA crews are working hard to try bring the fire under control in Santry,” DFB tweeted.

AA Roadwatch has said the Swords Road inbound is currently blocked at Santry Ave as emergency services deal with the nearby fire, warning drivers to take care on approach as smoke may be affecting visibility in the area.

Dublin Fire Brigade has advised people living in the local area to close windows as smoke is drifting.

Fire trucks and cops all over the place for huge blaze opposite pappins / across from Santry Lane pic.twitter.com/n9JITGZ1Mf — Veronica Walsh 😷🤚🏼🚰💧 (@VCurrentAffairs) October 30, 2020 Source: Veronica Walsh 😷🤚🏼🚰💧 /Twitter

Updates to follow…