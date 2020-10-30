#Open journalism No news is bad news

Fire brigade at scene of warehouse fire in Santry

Five fire engines and gardaí are currently attending the blaze.

By Adam Daly Friday 30 Oct 2020, 9:05 PM
44 minutes ago 11,032 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5250372

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE is currently attending the scene of an industrial fire in Santry, Co Dublin. 

Five fire engines are currently attending the blaze at an industrial unit beside the Swiss Cottage on the Swords Road.

Gardaí are also in attendance but said that no further information was available at this time.

“BA crews are working hard to try bring the fire under control in Santry,” DFB tweeted. 

AA Roadwatch has said the Swords Road inbound is currently blocked at Santry Ave as emergency services deal with the nearby fire, warning drivers to take care on approach as smoke may be affecting visibility in the area.

Dublin Fire Brigade has advised people living in the local area to close windows as smoke is drifting.

Updates to follow…

