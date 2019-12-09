This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 9 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saoirse Ronan and Andrew Scott have been nominated for Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time on 5 January.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 9 Dec 2019, 1:37 PM
11 minutes ago 842 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4924043
Andrew Scott and Saoirse Ronan
Image: PA Images
Andrew Scott and Saoirse Ronan
Andrew Scott and Saoirse Ronan
Image: PA Images

THE LIST OF nominees for the 77th Golden Globe Awards have been release – and some Irish names have made the cut. 

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for Best Actress (Drama) for her role in Little Women. 

Andrew Scott has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a series, mini-series or television film for his role in Fleabag. 

Meanwhile, Netflix has dominated this year’s nominations, with four films up for best film in the drama and comedy or musical categories – The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes and Dolemite Is My Name.

Marriage Story has secured the most amount of nominations, with six nods including best drama. 

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese’s three-and-a-half-hour gangster epic, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s nostalgic love letter to 1960s Tinseltown, were hot on its heels with five each.

The nominations were announced this afternoon in Los Angeles by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson. 

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time on 5 January.

More to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie