Saoirse Ronan and Andrew Scott have been nominated for Golden Globes

THE LIST OF nominees for the 77th Golden Globe Awards have been release – and some Irish names have made the cut.

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for Best Actress (Drama) for her role in Little Women.

Andrew Scott has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a series, mini-series or television film for his role in Fleabag.

Meanwhile, Netflix has dominated this year’s nominations, with four films up for best film in the drama and comedy or musical categories – The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes and Dolemite Is My Name.

Marriage Story has secured the most amount of nominations, with six nods including best drama.

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese’s three-and-a-half-hour gangster epic, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s nostalgic love letter to 1960s Tinseltown, were hot on its heels with five each.

The nominations were announced this afternoon in Los Angeles by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time on 5 January.

More to follow…