Dublin: 8°C Friday 12 March 2021
Police confirm body found in woodland in Kent is that of Sarah Everard

The Metropolitan Police officer accused of her murder remains in custody.

By Sean Murray Friday 12 Mar 2021, 2:09 PM
THE METROPOLITAN POLICE have confirmed that a body found in Kent is that of Sarah Everard.

The 33-year-old was reported missing last week after not returning to her home in London after leaving a friend’s house.

A serving police officer has been arrested on suspicion of Ms Everard’s kidnap and murder. 

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave confirmed that a body found during a search in woodland in Kent was identified.

He said: “As you know, on Wednesday evening detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard discovered a body secreted in woodland in Kent.

“The body has now been recovered and formal identification procedure has now been undertaken.

“I can now confirm that it is the body of Sarah Everard.”

Ephgrave said that her family had been told this “most distressing news”.

The Metropolitan Police officer accused of her murder remains in custody, he added.

More as we get it…

With reporting from PA

