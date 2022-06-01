#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 1 June 2022
Advertisement

Four prosecuted for ‘breaking Covid laws’ at vigil for murdered Sarah Everard

Policing of the vigil was heavily criticised after women were handcuffed on the ground and led away by officers.

By Press Association Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 4:11 PM
59 minutes ago 3,549 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5780430
People in the crowd turning on their phone torches in Clapham Common, London, for a vigil for Sarah Everard
Image: PA
People in the crowd turning on their phone torches in Clapham Common, London, for a vigil for Sarah Everard
People in the crowd turning on their phone torches in Clapham Common, London, for a vigil for Sarah Everard
Image: PA

FOUR PEOPLE ARE being prosecuted by the Metropolitan Police for allegedly breaching Covid-19 laws during a vigil in London for murdered Sarah Everard.

Hundreds attended a spontaneous gathering in Clapham Common, south London, after a planned socially distanced event proposed by Reclaim These Streets (RTS) was cancelled after organisers were threatened by the force with £10,000 fines.

The Met’s policing of the vigil – following the kidnap, rape and murder of Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, by serving officer Wayne Couzens – was heavily criticised after women were handcuffed on the ground and led away by officers.

A report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services concluded police “acted appropriately” when dealing with the event, but also found it was a “public relations disaster” and described some statements made by members of the force as “tone deaf”.

Dania Al-Obeid, 27, from Stratford, east London, Vivien Hohmann, 20, from Clapham, Ben Wheeler, 21, from Kennington, south London, and Kevin Godin-Prior, 68, from Manchester, are being prosecuted by the Met over their attendance at the vigil, court papers said.

They are all accused of participating in a gathering on 13 March, 2021, at Clapham Common Bandstand of more than two people in a public outdoor place when London was under Tier 4 restrictions.

embedded260833898 Sarah Everard
Their cases were due to be dealt with at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday under the single justice procedure, which cannot be observed by the public.

Following the vigil, Al-Obeid told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme she was arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

“I understood police on the ground were following orders,” she said.

“When I did get arrested and spoke to them, and when I was handcuffed in the van, they understood our position. They were just following orders.

“I think that’s where the frustration was; the bigger picture here was lost. We felt we were silenced and this could have been avoided if there was some understanding and compassion to the trauma that women feel every single day.”

On Tuesday, the Met was refused permission to appeal for a second time against a High Court ruling which concluded the Met breached the rights of the RTS organisers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Jessica Leigh, Anna Birley, Henna Shah and Jamie Klingler argued that decisions made by the force in advance of the planned vigil amounted to a breach of their human rights to freedom of speech and assembly, and said the force did not assess the potential risk to public health.

In a ruling in March, their claim was upheld by Lord Justice Warby and Mr Justice Holgate, who found that the Met’s decisions in the run-up to the event were “not in accordance with the law”.

Dismissing the appeal bid, Lord Justice Holroyde said in a court order that, while he recognised the application of principles guiding the right to protest “may be difficult for the police, and that the difficulty may be increased when considering a prospective event” they were “clear” and no separate guidance is needed.

Couzens, 49, is serving a whole-life sentence after admitting to Everard’s kidnap, rape and murder.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie