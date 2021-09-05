Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has died aged 39

Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud pictured at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2016

Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud pictured at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2016

GIRLS ALOUD SINGER Sarah Harding, 39, who had cancer, has died.

She was diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer in August 2020 and went public with her diagnosis to raise awareness of the disease.

On Instagram, her mother Marie wrote: “It is with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Harding rose to fame after appearing on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, forming Girls Aloud alongside Cheryl Tweedy (now Cole), Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

Tributes are pouring in for the singer, with Spice Girl Geri Horner (Halliwell) tweeting: “You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world.”

Hear Me Out

In March, Harding released her autobiography, Hear Me Out, saying she decided to go public about her illness to help others who might be worried about going to see a doctor, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an extract of her memoir, which was published in The Times, Harding wrote: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.

“I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that. Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.”

Harding said she was “trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be”.

Contains reporting by Press Association