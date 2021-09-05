#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Sunday 5 September 2021
Advertisement

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has died aged 39

The singer had breast cancer.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 5 Sep 2021, 2:28 PM
1 hour ago 64,605 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5541132
Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud pictured at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2016
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud pictured at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2016
Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud pictured at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2016
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GIRLS ALOUD SINGER Sarah Harding, 39, who had cancer, has died.

She was diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer in August 2020 and went public with her diagnosis to raise awareness of the disease.

On Instagram, her mother Marie wrote: “It is with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Harding rose to fame after appearing on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, forming Girls Aloud alongside Cheryl Tweedy (now Cole), Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

Tributes are pouring in for the singer, with Spice Girl Geri Horner (Halliwell) tweeting: “You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world.”

Hear Me Out

In March, Harding released her autobiography, Hear Me Out, saying she decided to go public about her illness to help others who might be worried about going to see a doctor, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In an extract of her memoir, which was published in The Times, Harding wrote: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.

“I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that. Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.”

Harding said she was “trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be”.

Contains reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie