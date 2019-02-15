This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders interviewed by Mueller investigators

Sanders said she was “happy” to sit down with investigators.

By Sean Murray Friday 15 Feb 2019, 9:22 PM
1 hour ago 4,189 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4496678
Image: Ron Sachs/PA Images
Image: Ron Sachs/PA Images

THE WHITE HOUSE Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been interviewed by the team led by Robert Mueller which is investigating potential Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, US outlets are reporting this evening.

“The President urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel. I was happy to voluntarily sit down with them,” Sanders told CNN.

It is not known at this stage what she was asked, but it is likely she fielded questions on how responses were drafted to questions she faced around alleged Russian collusion.

The news comes as Mueller closes in on concluding his almost two-year long probe.

Late last month, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said the investigation was almost wrapped up.

Mueller’s office has been notoriously tight-lipped about the progress of the high-profile investigation, and Whitaker’s remarks were the first official indication that the probe may be coming to a close.

“The Mueller investigation is close to being completed,” Whitaker told journalists.

“I’ve been fully briefed on the investigation and I look forward to Director Mueller delivering the final report,” he said. “I hope we can get the report from Director Mueller as soon as possible.”

The report will be delivered to new Attorney General Bill Barr initially.

Mueller, a former FBI director, was named by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in May 2017 to look into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

He was appointed special counsel after US President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI director James Comey that same month.

Mueller’s team has indicted a total of 34 people — but so far, no charges of outright collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow have been filed.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the investigation as a “political witch hunt” and fervently denied there was any collusion between his campaign and Moscow.

He has frequently taken to Twitter to condemn members of the Mueller team as a bunch of “angry Democrats.”

The president has also dangled the possibility of pardons for some of those indicted, which could include the likes of long time advisor Roger Stone, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

With reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    53,598  0
    2
    		BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    48,337  141
    3
    		Former trainee priest suing Irish Independent
    48,030  0
    Fora
    1
    		'I replied to emails at 4am and then we packaged orders before college – I don't know how we did it'
    541  0
    2
    		After a 'disappointing' year, Broderick's aims to ramp up exports from its Tallaght plant
    166  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'd love to play for Ireland' - Road less travelled led Cloete to Munster
    30,698  63
    2
    		'The medication is constantly improving' - ex-Limerick star on living with multiple sclerosis
    25,944  16
    3
    		Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
    18,302  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Last night's First Dates Ireland threw up a classic conundrum, but where do you stand on it?
    20,482  15
    2
    		Ben Foden says Una Healy actually helped him create that infamous Bumble profile ... it's The Dredge
    7,877  2
    3
    		Graham Norton and Alan Carr becoming Drag Race UK judges has divided opinion
    4,031  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who broke into a terminally ill woman's home and repeatedly beat her son to be sentenced for false imprisonment
    Man who broke into a terminally ill woman's home and repeatedly beat her son to be sentenced for false imprisonment
    US man went 'completely off his head' at Cork hotel and threw fire extinguisher down five floors, court hears
    Man who mugged 92-year-old neighbour jailed for three years
    HSE
    90% of gambling addicts treated by HSE are young men
    90% of gambling addicts treated by HSE are young men
    34 people have died from the flu so far this season
    High Court hears HSE claim that man allegedly set up misleading My Options website
    GARDAí
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 24-year-old man
    DUBLIN
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie