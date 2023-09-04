Advertisement

Monday 4 September 2023
Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE Ireland's Sarah Lavin.
# Athletics
Sarah Lavin breaks national 100m record
The Limerick sprinter also holds the Irish record for the 100m hurdles.
29 minutes ago

SARAH LAVIN HAS broken the national record for the 100m after a blistering run in Switzerland this evening.

The Limerick sprinter, who also holds the Irish record for the 100m hurdles, ran a stunning 11:27 to clinch the record that was previously held by Phil Healy.

Lavin broke Derval O’Rourke’s long-standing national hurdles record at the World Championships in Budapest recently, and will be competing in that event later this evening.

The Emeralds AC sprinter finished second to Italy’s Zaynab Dosso who won in a time of 11:15.

