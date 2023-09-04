Sarah Lavin breaks national 100m record

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
SARAH LAVIN HAS broken the national record for the 100m after a blistering run in Switzerland this evening.
The Limerick sprinter, who also holds the Irish record for the 100m hurdles, ran a stunning 11:27 to clinch the record that was previously held by Phil Healy.
Lavin broke Derval O’Rourke’s long-standing national hurdles record at the World Championships in Budapest recently, and will be competing in that event later this evening.
The Emeralds AC sprinter finished second to Italy’s Zaynab Dosso who won in a time of 11:15.
The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site