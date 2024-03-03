Sarah Lavin takes fifth in 60m hurdles final at World Indoor championships

SARAH LAVIN HAS finished in fifth place in the final of the 60m hurdles at the world indoor championships in Glasgow.

The Limerick athlete was just outside her PB in the final, clocking a time of 7.91 as Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas won the gold medal after she set a world record time of 7.65.

Defending champion Cyrena Samba-Mayela of France took silver in 7.74sec, with Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowsa claiming bronze (7.79).

Lavin booked her place in the final after running an equal personal best time of 7.90 to take second place in the semi-final. She previously ran that personal best time when she won her heat this morning.

“I really thought I could get into the 80s today and that’s where I’m a little bit disappointed and yet, I’ve run my fastest twice than I ever have before,” she told Virgin Media Sport after the final.

“I’ve been really consistent. My reaction was really good in the final which we worked so hard on and fifth in the world — I have a lot to be grateful for.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Ireland women’s 4x400m relay team were also in action at the World Indoors this evening as Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison, and Sharlene Mawdsley finished in fifth place in the final in a time of 3:28:92.

Healy completed the opening leg in 52.05. Becker followed that in 52.74 while Harrison ran the third leg in 53.66. Mawdsley clocked 50.47 which was the second-fastest time overall as the Jamaican team failed to finish after dropping the baton at the end of the second leg.

“I never felt pain like that down there,” Mawdsley told Virgin Media Sport after the final. “I ran with everything I had and I deserve a week off, that’s why I said I’d leave everything on the track to be deserving of the week off.”

The team previously set new national record of 3:28.45 to finish fourth in a stacked heat earlier today to book their place in the final.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Written by Sinead Farrell and posted on the42.ie