Wednesday 23 August 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Lavin broke Derval O'Rourke's 13-year-old national record in the World Championship semi-finals (file photo).
# Athletics
Sarah Lavin breaks Irish 100m hurdles record but bows out in world semi-finals
Lavin ran 12.62 seconds in Budapest on Wednesday evening.
5.9k
5
55 minutes ago

SARAH LAVIN BROKE Derval O’Rourke’s Irish 100m hurdles record in the World Championship semi-finals on Wednesday night.

The Limerick hurdler ran a new personal best of 12.62 seconds, bettering the national record set by O’Rourke 13 years ago by three-hundredths of a second.

But it was not fast enough to see her through to the final as she finished fifth in a fiercely-competitive field in Budapest.

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Kendra Harrison of the United States won in an impressive 12.33 seconds, with Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas taking the second automatic qualification spot in 12.49.

Defending champion Tobi Amusan (12.56) and Ackera Nugent (12.60) were the two automatic qualifiers from the second semi-final, while Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (12.41) and Nia Ali (12.49) qualified automatically from the third semi.

Danielle Williams and Ditaji Kambundji, both of whom ran 12.50 seconds, progressed as the fastest non-automatic qualifiers.

More to follow…

