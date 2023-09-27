'Shock and sadness' for Clare community as tributes paid to 14 year old Sarah Mescall

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid following the tragic death of Clare teenager Sarah Mescall.

The 14-year old from Kilnamona passed away peacefully in Crumlin Hospital on Monday.

It was reported earlier today that Sarah, who has been described as “lovable, kind, energetic and fun”, had taken part in a viral social media ‘challenge’.

Sarah was a second year student in Coláiste Muire in Ennis.

In a statement, the school described Sarah’s death as a terrible tragedy for her family, school and community, adding that she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

“We are deeply saddened by her loss. Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Sarah’s family and friends.

“We have been in contact with Sarah’s parents and they have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time,” the school said.

Sarah was a member of Inagh Kilnamona GAA club who led the tributes to the teenager, expressing “shock and sadness” at her passing.

In a statement on social media the club said: “There are no words to describe the shock & sadness of the community & our hearts go out to Sarah’s parents Joe & Deirdre, brother Jack & sister Emily, her grandad PJ, our Club President & his wife Mary, Sarah’s uncle Oliver, our Club Chairperson & the extended Mescall & Power families.

“Sarah was only beginning on her journey of life, a lovable, kind, energetic & fun loving girl. Now an angel in heaven, may she rest in peace.”

Sarah was only beginning on her journey of life, a lovable, kind, energetic & fun loving girl. Now an angel in heaven, may she rest in peace. 💔 pic.twitter.com/VVrgMEeuDZ — Inagh Kilnamona GAA (@inagh_kilnamona) September 27, 2023

Responding to a request for comment from The Journal in relation to the tragedy, An Garda Síochána said it has notified the Coroner of Sarah’s death and are preparing an investigation file for the Coroner.

Meanwhile a TikTok spokesperson told The Journal: ”Our deepest sympathies are with the family experiencing this tragic loss.

“Content of this nature is prohibited on our platform and would be removed if found. We will continue to prioritise protecting and supporting our community, working with expert partners and providing safety resources to those who need them.”

Sarah’s death was raised today at the Oireachtas Media Committee.

Online Safety Commissioner Niamh Hodnett told committee members: “These types of harmful content are exactly the type of harmful content we want to deal with in our online safety code. These are the very essence of why we need an online safety code.”

The principal of Coláiste Muire, Jean Pound said today that the school has implemented its Critical Incident Management Plan.

“The school has been in contact with Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) and they have been working with teachers so that we can best assist our students at this time.

“The teachers have been and will continue to help our students deal with this tragic event. The school remains open to parents to support them and offer them advice and guidance during this time,” Pound said.

Additional reporting from Mairead Maguire.