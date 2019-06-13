White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to step down from role

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has announced that White House press spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sander is to leave the role at the end of the month.

The president tweeted the news evening, saying that Sanders is “a very special person with extraordinary talents”.

Sanders took over the role as government press secretary in 2017 after a short stint from Sean Spicer.

She has often been criticised as being bullish and combative, overseeing a period in which relations between the White House and the press has soured hugely. HOwever, Trump has always spoke favourably of Sanders and the job she has done.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansa,” Trump tweeted.