This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 17 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thai authorities detect second case of SARS-linked virus in elderly woman

The 74-year-old woman is being treated in hospital after arriving from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

By AFP Friday 17 Jan 2020, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago 3,316 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4968762
Image: Shutterstock/iambasic_Studio
Image: Shutterstock/iambasic_Studio

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Thailand have confirmed a second case of a mysterious SARS-linked virus in a visitor from China.

The 74-year-old Chinese woman is being treated in hospital after presenting with symptoms at Thailand’s biggest airport Suvarnabhumi on 13 January.

The woman was diagnosed with pneumonia linked to the new coronavirus, which has raised concerns after killing two people in China and hospitalising dozens. The illness has also been detected in Japan.

“People don’t have to panic as there is no spread of the virus in Thailand,” the health ministry said in its statement.

The woman, whose condition is improving, arrived from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which is believed to be at the epicentre of the outbreak.

It came after Thai doctors diagnosed another Chinese traveller with mild pneumonia on 8 January, later confirmed to have been caused by the new virus.

The World Health Organisation has said “much remains to be understood” about the coronavirus from the same family as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which claimed hundreds of lives more than a decade ago.

During the upcoming holiday period for Chinese New Year, more than 1,300 passengers are expected to arrive in Thailand daily from Wuhan alone.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie