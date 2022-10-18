Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 18 October 2022
Saudi Arabia sends US citizen to prison for criticising the country

The prison sentence marks another source of tension between the historic allies, after Saudi Arabia raised oil prices

By AFP Tuesday 18 Oct 2022, 9:33 PM
20 minutes ago 2,303 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5896711
Image: Shutterstock/Mohammed younos
Image: Shutterstock/Mohammed younos

THE UNITED STATES said today that it was raising a prison sentence handed to a US citizen with Saudi Arabia, when over tweets the man made critical of the kingdom.

The State Department confirmed the detention of Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a US citizen of Saudi origin, and said the United States brought up his case starting in December and as recently as yesterday.

“We have consistently and intensively raised our concerns regarding the case at senior levels of the Saudi government, both through channels in Riyadh and Washington, DC,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“Exercising freedom of expression should never be criminalized,” he said.

The Washington Post reported that Almadi, who lives in Florida and had gone to visit family, was detained in November at the airport regarding 14 tweets he wrote over the previous seven years.

Quoting his son, the newspaper said that Almadi, who is 72, was sentenced on 3 October to 16 years in prison with a travel ban of another 16 years after that.

His son, Ibrahim, told the newspaper that his father had expressed only “mild” opinions with tweets mentioning corruption in Saudi Arabia and the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the US-based columnist who was dismembered in 2018 after being lured into the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate.

Almadi was charged in part with supporting and funding terrorism and trying to destabilize the kingdom, his son said.

The death of Khashoggi, who wrote for The Washington Post, triggered outrage in Washington although then president Donald Trump boasted of saving the powerful crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, from major repercussions.

President Joe Biden declassified intelligence that showed that the crown prince ordered the killing and vowed to get tougher, including over Saudi Arabia’s deadly offensive in Yemen.

Biden in July nonetheless traveled to Saudi Arabia and was photographed in a fist-bump with the crown prince on a trip seen as seeking the kingdom’s help to lower gas prices by pumping more oil.

But OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia, on October 5 announced a major cut in production just ahead of US congressional elections, outraging Biden who vowed consequences.

Saudi Arabia has long faced criticism over human rights. Blogger and rights activist Raif Badawi served 10 years in prison through March and was publicly lashed 50 times for charges over content on his website.

