Wednesday 10 February 2021
Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist released from prison

Loujain al-Hathloul was sentenced to almost six years in prison last December.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 10:31 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

ONE OF SAUDI Arabia’s most prominent political activists has been released from prison after three years, her family has tweeted.

Loujain al-Hathloul, who pushed to end a ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, was sentenced to almost six years in prison last December under a broad counterterrorism law.

Held for 1,001 days – with stints in pre-trial detention and solitary confinement – she was accused of crimes that rights groups describe as politically motivated, including agitating for change and pursuing a foreign agenda.

Her sentence sparked international uproar over the kingdom’s human rights record.

Her sister Lina al-Hathloul posted a screenshot from FaceTime of a smiling Loujain on Twitter, declaring that she was finally home.

Her early release was widely expected as the judge suspended part of her sentence and gave her credit for time already served.

The move comes as Saudi Arabia faces new scrutiny from the United States, where President Joe Biden has vowed to reassess the US/Saudi partnership and stand up for human rights and democratic principles.

Although she has been released, Loujain al-Hathloul will remain under strict conditions, her family has previously said, including a five-year travel ban and three years of probation.

The 31-year-old Saudi activist has long been outspoken about human rights in Saudi Arabia, even from behind bars.

She launched hunger strikes to protest her imprisonment and joined other female activists in telling Saudi judges that she was tortured and sexually assaulted by masked men during interrogations.

The women say they were caned, electrocuted and waterboarded. Some say they were forcibly groped and threatened with rape.

Ms al-Hathloul rejected an offer to rescind her allegations of torture in exchange for early release, according to her family.

An appeals court on Tuesday rejected her claims of torture, her family said.

