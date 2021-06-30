#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 30 June 2021
Sausage wars: Extension of chilled meats grace period agreed, and fixes for trade of medicines and guide dogs

The UK requested another extension to allow chilled meats to be sent from GB to NI.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 3:45 PM
Sausages on display in a supermarket.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE UK AND the European Union have agreed to extend a grace period allowing chilled meats to be sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland until 30 September – as well as a number of other solutions to clunky elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Among the “practical” solutions to problems with the Protocol that have been announced are: drivers travelling from the UK will no longer need an insurance green card in the EU, Ireland included; a solution for the movement of guide dogs which the North’s authorities must finalise; and the EU will change it’s own laws to allow UK medicines to be used in Northern Ireland after the grace period ends this year.

The UK had made a formal request to extend the grace period for chilled meats by three months in mid-June, following a public row between the UK government and EU leaders at the G7 summit. 

Despite the UK having unilaterally extended another grace period in place for supermarket goods sent from GB-to-NI earlier in the year, and the EU subsequently launching legal action, this extension to the chilled meat grace period was formally granted.

The UK’s Brexit minister David Frost and the European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič announced the extension jointly this afternoon.

Frost said in a statement: “We are pleased we have been able to agree a sensible extension on chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland – one that does not require rules in the rest of the UK to align with future changes in EU agri-food rules.

“This is a positive first step but we still need to agree a permanent solution – Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom and its consumers should be able to enjoy products they have bought from Great Britain for years.

“This is a very clear sign that the Protocol has to be operated in a pragmatic and proportionate way.”

Šefčovič said the measures agreed between the EU and UK were an “unquestionable response to those in the UK suggesting the EU is inflexible”.

Under EU rules, chilled processed meats such as sausages and minced meat cannot be imported to the EU from third countries – which the UK now is after Brexit.

But because Northern Ireland has slightly different post-Brexit rules than Great Britain, in order to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, there have been some problems with GB-to-NI trade, including on chilled meats trade – including sausages and minced meat.

“The chilled meats issue is only one of a very large number of problems with the way the Protocol is currently operating, and solutions need to be found with the EU to ensure it delivers on its original aims: to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, safeguard Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom, and protect the EU’s single market for goods.

“We look to work energetically with the EU to do so.”

Stop-gap measure

Aodhán Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, welcomed the chilled meats deal but said there were still bigger issues to resolve.

He said: “While it is good to see the EU and the UK cooperating on this issue and reaching agreement, this is, in trade terms, a peripheral matter.

“The most pressing issue is the fate of the thousands of food products moving daily from GB to NI, which will be subject to extensive controls when that grace period ends in October.

“We are no closer to a decision by both sides on this.

“There is a frustration felt across business. We can see the technical solutions that are possible, such as a trusted trader scheme, yet there does not seem to be the political will to deliver them.

“We need both sides to live up to their commitments and find a pragmatic solution to ensure NI consumers continue to get access to both the choice and affordability in the food they need. Yet again the clock is ticking.”

