Dublin: 11°C Friday 14 October 2022
Save Navan Hospital protesters to picket HSE Head Office today

The protest begins at noon.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 14 Oct 2022, 8:35 AM
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

THE SAVE NAVAN Hospital Campaign will picket the HSE Head Office in Dublin city centre between noon and 3pm today. 

The picket is the latest action taken by the campaign to protect the A&E functioning in Meath.

So far this year the Save Navan Hospital Campaign have taken 20,000 people onto the streets in two  campaign rallies in Navan and one in Kells.

The HSE has insisted that the new Medical Assessment Unit that would replace the emergency department service would still be able to facilitate around 80% of the current number of patients who present to the ED every day.

The remaining patients would be treated at Our Ladies of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Speaking in advance of the picket, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín TD said: “Its shocking that the people of Meath have had to go to such lengths simply to defend our A&E against closure.

“Especially given that the A&E is under such incredible pressure. It has never been as busy. Extra space has had to be reopened to deal with the enormous number of patients. Sick people are on trollies and the ICU is full with people with Covid. HSE senior management are completely detached from patients and front line medic.”

Tóibín said the HSE owes the campaign a debt of gratitude and thanks for blocking closure of the A&E last June.

“If it were not for the Save Navan Campaign, Drogheda would be under colossal pressure with patients waiting for hours for help. We will do everything we can to save the most important health infrastructure in Meath,” he added.

