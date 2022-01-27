#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 27 January 2022
Poll: Have you received more scam calls and texts recently?

ComReg has established a taskforce to tackle the increase in scam calls and texts being sent to members of the public.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 10:13 AM
7,070 Views 10 Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Kostenko Maxim
Image: Shutterstock/Kostenko Maxim

IRELAND’S TELECOMS REGULATOR has established a taskforce to tackle the increase in scam calls and texts being sent to members of the public seeking their personal details.

The Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) convened the taskforce last month amid fears about the perceived trustworthiness and integrity of electronic communications in Ireland.

The taskforce has appointed an independent chairperson and secretariat who will meet monthly with representatives of telecoms operators who are currently licensed to provide voice calls and SMS services in the State.

It will discuss practical ways to minimise so-called “nuisance communications” and issue two reports to ComReg on its progress over the next year: one after six months and one after a year.

We want to know: Have you received more scam calls and texts recently?


Poll Results:

Yes, I have received more than usual  (670)
No, it's about the same as always (386)
No, I don't generally receive scam calls/texts (98)
I'm not sure (14)




About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

