Poll: Have you received more scam calls and texts recently?

IRELAND’S TELECOMS REGULATOR has established a taskforce to tackle the increase in scam calls and texts being sent to members of the public seeking their personal details.

The Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) convened the taskforce last month amid fears about the perceived trustworthiness and integrity of electronic communications in Ireland.

The taskforce has appointed an independent chairperson and secretariat who will meet monthly with representatives of telecoms operators who are currently licensed to provide voice calls and SMS services in the State.

It will discuss practical ways to minimise so-called “nuisance communications” and issue two reports to ComReg on its progress over the next year: one after six months and one after a year.

