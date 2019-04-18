This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Scammers are calling and emailing people asking for Notre-Dame donations

The French Heritage Foundation is accepting donations only through its website; it’s so far collected €13 million.

By AFP Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 7:16 AM
1 hour ago 3,446 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4597727

FRAUDSTERS ARE TAKING advantage of the Notre-Dame fire to fool donors into handing over cash believing they are helping to rebuild the gutted Paris cathedral, officials have warned.

The French Heritage Foundation, which has so far collected more than €13 million from individual donors to help restore the gothic landmark, said any phone or email appeals were fake.

“A number of scams have been flagged to us both in France and abroad,” the foundation said, insisting it issues no appeals by phone, mail or email for donations. “All of these initiatives are fraudulent.”

The foundation is accepting donations through its website (don.fondation-patrimoine.org), its Facebook page, PayPal, a Paris metro station and by SMS for those in France.

Culture Minister Franck Riester warned people to be vigilant of websites claiming to support the reconstruction of Notre-Dame, which suffered heavy damage in Monday’s blaze.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the monument by 2024, when France hosts the summer Olympics.

© – AFP 2019

