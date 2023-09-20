Scammers targeting renters in arrears 'preying on the most vulnerable'

FRAUDSTERS WHO ARE targeting people in rent arrears are “attempting to prey on the most vulnerable”, the Simon Community has said.

Dublin City Council have warned of a new scam, where callers pretend to be the council, and try to con people who are struggling financially.

A notice on the council’s official website says it’s aware that hoax phone calls are being made from an automated service, claiming to be the local authority.

“Dublin City Council never use automated calls and will only ever make personal contact with tenants to address rent arrears,” the notice said.

CEO of the Simon Communities Wayne Stanley described the scam as “morally reprehensible”, saying vulnerable people will be more likely to fall for it.

“The people who engage in these activities are obviously preying on or attempting to prey on the most vulnerable.

“The really worrying thing is how their scripts are getting more and more realistic. It’s harder and harder to spot them,” he said.

“I think that becomes even harder when you’re under stress. If you are in arrears, be it in the private rental market, be it with the local authority, that brings with it a level of stress and a level of anxiety. That means you’re probably more vulnerable.”

Stanley said, in the context of Ireland, homelessness is a real possibility for those in arrears.

‘Shame and embarrassment’

Phone scams have been on the rise, with fraudsters masquerading as banks, couriers and organisations.

Cat O’Driscoll, a Social Democrats Councillor in Dublin City, says gardaí regularly ask the council to spread awareness about scams, as they receive a high volume of relating reports.

She says targeting vulnerable people is a scammer’s “modus operandi”.

“Sometimes when people get scammed, they feel a lot of shame and embarrassment so they don’t come forward, ” she explained.

Those struggling to pay for or access supports can have higher levels of stress, O’Driscoll said, leading them to panic when they receive a call asking for money.

“The last thing people want to do is fall out with their landlord and, in this case, Dublin City Council is their landlord,” she said.

“Most of the people who are in arrears are on payment plans with us. And, you know, if you’re not up to date, or if you’re not on a payment plan, you get to the back of the line for getting things like windows fixed.

“People do want to be good tenants and we want to be a good landlord.”

Seeking help

Jim Walsh from St Vincent de Paul says it’s “awful” to see how these scammers are operating.

“What the society and what the volunteers find is that people are making choices, particularly people on fixed incomes, whether that’s social welfare, or whether that’s low paying jobs, but people on fixed incomes are always juggling,” he explained.

“They’re always making choices and deciding what to pay.”

He advised that people take “every precaution” when receiving phone calls, texts or emails, by not opening attachments or clicking on links.

“I think just in today’s day and age, with technology, everybody has got to be a lot more careful,” he said.

Those who are struggling to pay for necessities such as food or school books can contact ST Vincent de Paul, which can provide assistance or signpost supports.

Threshold, an organisation that strives to prevent homelessness, can help those who have fallen into rent arrears.