Missing girl found safe and well

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ HAVE THANKED the public for their assistance after a girl missing from Wexford Town was found this afternoon.
The girl originally went missing at approximately 4pm yesterday, but has since been found safe and well.
“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this matter,” said a Garda spokesperson in a statement this afternoon.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS