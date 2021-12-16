#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 16 December 2021
Missing girl found safe and well

Gardai have thanked the public for their assistance in finding the girl.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 16 Dec 2021, 2:33 PM
1 hour ago 4,223 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5632260
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ HAVE THANKED the public for their assistance after a girl missing from Wexford Town was found this afternoon.

The girl originally went missing at approximately 4pm yesterday, but has since been found safe and well.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this matter,” said a Garda spokesperson in a statement this afternoon.

