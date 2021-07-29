#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 29 July 2021
Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widow release

The actress’s potential earnings were tied to the box office performance of the film, which was released simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+.

By Press Association Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 9:34 PM
1 hour ago 19,880 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5509916
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

SCARLETT JOHANSSON IS suing the Walt Disney Company over its streaming release of Black Widow, which she said breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings.

In a lawsuit filed this morning in Los Angeles Superior Court, the Black Widow star and executive producer said her contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit.

Johansson’s potential earnings were tied to the box office performance of the film, which the company released simultaneously in cinemas and on its streaming service Disney+ for a $30 rental. 

“In the months leading up to this lawsuit, Ms Johansson gave Disney and Marvel every opportunity to right their wrong and make good on Marvel’s promise,” the lawsuit said.

“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms Johansson from realising the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel.”

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After its release was delayed by more than a year because of Covid-19, Black Widow debuted to a pandemic-best of $80 million in North America and $78 million from international cinemas three weeks ago, but theatrical grosses declined sharply after that.

In its second weekend on release, the National Association of Theatre Owners issued a rare statement criticising the strategy, asserting that simultaneous release lends itself only to lost profits and higher quality piracy.

Once taboo, hybrid theatrical and streaming releases have become more normal for many of the biggest studios during the pandemic, with each adopting its own unique strategy.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This weekend, Disney is employing the same strategy with Jungle Cruise, and next weekend Warner Bros’ big budget The Suicide Squad opens both in cinemas and on HBO Max.

The WSJ said Warner Media, for instance, paid more than $200 million in “amended agreements” with talent over its decision to release its entire 2021 slate simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max.

But none have been as public as Johansson’s lawsuit.

The actor, who has been in nine Marvel movies going back to 2010’s Iron Man 2, quickly became a trending topic on Twitter today after news of the suit broke.

The revised hybrid release strategies over the 16 months have occasionally led to public spats from not just cinema owners, but stars, filmmakers and financiers who are unhappy with the potential lost revenues and the alleged unilateral decision-making involved.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie