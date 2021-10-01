#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 1 October 2021
Advertisement

Scattered showers, blustery winds and bright spells forecast this weekend

Cooler temperatures and fresh winds are set to remain over the weekend.

By Emma Taggart Friday 1 Oct 2021, 11:16 AM
33 minutes ago 803 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5562839
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE AUTUMNAL WEATHER is well and truly here and temperatures have now returned to around average for the time of year.

Met Éireann is forecasting that blustery winds and cooler temperatures are set to stay in place over the weekend.

The meteorological service says that some parts of the country may even see an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday.

Temperatures are now around average for the time of year, with highs of 10 to 14 degrees expected during the weekend.

Further north and west, it is likely to be an unsettled picture, but with rain on the way across the country, everyone will need to reach for their raincoat and umbrella at some point this weekend.

Tomorrow is forecast to bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. However, heavy rain and some thunderstorms are to be expected in certain areas. Temperatures will reach highs of 10 to 13 degrees. It will feel very fresh due to blustery winds coming from the west and southwest.

Saturday night is likely to be quite cold with lows of 3 to 7 degrees, although in southern counties it is expected to be a few degrees warmer. Atlantic coastal areas will see some rain showers overnight but it will likely remain clear in other areas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Moderate to strong winds will be felt across the country on Sunday with temperatures expected to reach a high of 10 to 14 degrees. While scattered showers will make their way east, there will be dry and bright periods over the course of the day.

We are likely to see outbreaks of rain on Sunday night, with rain showers expected to turn heavy in Atlantic coastal counties.

After a mix of rain and sun on Monday morning, the southern half of the country will experience heavy rain in the afternoon. It will remain a dry day in northern areas with only isolated showers expected. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 11 to 14 degrees.

Tuesday looks set to be a fresh and blustery day with some spells of sunshine alongside passing showers. Highs of 11 to 15 degrees have been forecast.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Taggart
emmataggart@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie