Scattered showers, blustery winds and bright spells forecast this weekend

THE AUTUMNAL WEATHER is well and truly here and temperatures have now returned to around average for the time of year.

Met Éireann is forecasting that blustery winds and cooler temperatures are set to stay in place over the weekend.

The meteorological service says that some parts of the country may even see an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday.

Temperatures are now around average for the time of year, with highs of 10 to 14 degrees expected during the weekend.

Further north and west, it is likely to be an unsettled picture, but with rain on the way across the country, everyone will need to reach for their raincoat and umbrella at some point this weekend.

Tomorrow is forecast to bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. However, heavy rain and some thunderstorms are to be expected in certain areas. Temperatures will reach highs of 10 to 13 degrees. It will feel very fresh due to blustery winds coming from the west and southwest.

Saturday night is likely to be quite cold with lows of 3 to 7 degrees, although in southern counties it is expected to be a few degrees warmer. Atlantic coastal areas will see some rain showers overnight but it will likely remain clear in other areas.

Moderate to strong winds will be felt across the country on Sunday with temperatures expected to reach a high of 10 to 14 degrees. While scattered showers will make their way east, there will be dry and bright periods over the course of the day.

We are likely to see outbreaks of rain on Sunday night, with rain showers expected to turn heavy in Atlantic coastal counties.

After a mix of rain and sun on Monday morning, the southern half of the country will experience heavy rain in the afternoon. It will remain a dry day in northern areas with only isolated showers expected. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 11 to 14 degrees.

Tuesday looks set to be a fresh and blustery day with some spells of sunshine alongside passing showers. Highs of 11 to 15 degrees have been forecast.