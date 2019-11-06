This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Security alert over at Amsterdam airport after hijack alarm is triggered 'by mistake'

The Royal Military Police had said that a “suspicious situation” on board a plane was being investigated.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 8:03 PM
A HIJACK ALARM was falsely triggered on a plane at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam promoting a security alert, the airline has confirmed. 

Air Europa has said declared the incident a “false alarm” and has apologised to passengers. 

The alarm was triggered on a plane due to fly between Amsterdam to Madrid with the airline stating that the alarm was used “by mistake”. 

The alarm is used to launch the response to hijackings at the airport. 

“Nothing has happened,” the airline said in a tweet. “We are sorry.”

Royal Dutch Military Police has said that all passengers and crew have been safely removed from the plane.

The police had reported that a “suspicious situation” on board a plane was being investigated. 

“Passengers and crew are safely off board. On-site investigations are still continuing,” police said on Twitter. 

The Royal Military Police deals with security at ports and airports.

The airport’s official Twitter account also confirmed that all passengers are safe. 

Images from the scene showed police vehicles and ambulances on the tarmac. 

Dutch television station NOS said that the plane was carrying 27 passengers.

- With reporting by © – AFP 2019

Rónán Duffy
