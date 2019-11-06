Security alert over at Amsterdam airport after hijack alarm is triggered 'by mistake'

A HIJACK ALARM was falsely triggered on a plane at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam promoting a security alert, the airline has confirmed.

Air Europa has said declared the incident a “false alarm” and has apologised to passengers.

The alarm was triggered on a plane due to fly between Amsterdam to Madrid with the airline stating that the alarm was used “by mistake”.

The alarm is used to launch the response to hijackings at the airport.

“Nothing has happened,” the airline said in a tweet. “We are sorry.”

#AirEuropaInfo Falsa Alarma. En el vuelo Ámsterdam - Madrid, esta tarde se activó, por error, un aviso que pone en marcha protocolos sobre secuestros en el aeropuerto. No ha pasado nada, todos los pasajeros se encuentran perfectamente esperando poder volar pronto. Lo lamentamos. — Air Europa (@AirEuropa) November 6, 2019 Source: Air Europa /Twitter

Royal Dutch Military Police has said that all passengers and crew have been safely removed from the plane.

The police had reported that a “suspicious situation” on board a plane was being investigated.

“Passengers and crew are safely off board. On-site investigations are still continuing,” police said on Twitter.

The Royal Military Police deals with security at ports and airports.

The airport’s official Twitter account also confirmed that all passengers are safe.

Images from the scene showed police vehicles and ambulances on the tarmac.

Dutch television station NOS said that the plane was carrying 27 passengers.

- With reporting by © – AFP 2019

