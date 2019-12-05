This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 5 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

20 to 30 new schools to be built across country as government issues contract worth €700 million

A number of new school buildings in Dublin are included among the initial plans.

By Sean Murray Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 764 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4917521
File photo. School under construction.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. School under construction.
File photo. School under construction.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Education has issued out to tender contracts worth an estimated €700 million for the design and building of schools across the country. 

It is envisaged that between 20 and 30 schools could be built under the first tranche of funding granted under the contracts through to 2021.

The department said that  – while subject to change – the first projects will include:

  • A new 16-classroom primary school in Pelletstown near Ashtown in Dublin
  • A new 1,000 pupil post-primary school near Malahide in Dublin
  • A new 16-classroom primary school in Donnybrook in Dublin
  • Another new 16-classroom primary school plus sports hall and all-weather pitch in Ballinteer in Dublin
  • A new 16-classroom gaelscoil in Knocklyon in Dublin
  • A new 24-classroom  primary school in Douglas in Cork
  • A new 24-classroom primary school in Cherrywood in Dublin

The multi-party contracts will focus initially on large-scale projects such as the ones listed above, with other multi-party contracts awarded for smaller-to-medium-sized projects.

call off projects Source: Dept of Education

Each project is estimated to be worth between €60 million and €120 million. 

Over the course of the first two years of the project, it’s estimated the schools project will cost between €350 million and €500 million. With the option for another year, the overall value of the projects would increase to €700 million. 

Each contractor will have to be in a position to deliver 4 new schools in varying locations around the country.

“It is envisaged that [the initial framework] may also deliver Design & Build schools projects complex in nature in conjunction with other buildings on a campus setting, such as extensions to existing facilities or new build elements,” the department said.

“Depending on programming and occupational constraints or requirements, some or all school projects may have a requirement for interim temporary accommodation.”

The schools will need to be delivered within a period of between 50 to 70 weeks, with each school needing to be designed, manufactured and completed in line with building regulations. 

The department adds that a successful contractor must demonstrate their capacity to deliver schools to the required standard before it awarded further contracts. 

The overall capital budget for education in Budget 2020 was €922 million, which was down almost €20 million on last year. 

Minister Joe McHugh insisted at the time that the decrease in funding wouldn’t affect school building plans next year. 

Alongside the plans for new school buildings, McHugh confirmed last month that around €40 million had been spent already this year on remediation works at schools constructed by Western Buildings Systems.

Tyrone-based company WBS, which was contracted to build a number of schools across the state by the government, is now subject to court proceedings after alleged defects were found in a number of institutions.

The building company, now facing legal action from the Department of Education, says it will vigorously contest any litigation.

A significant programme of work took place during the summer 2019 in relation to the 40 schools in which structural and fire safety deficiencies were identified.

Related Reads

26.10.18 Dublin mother concerned about son's regression as Autism unit closes due to school building defects
24.10.18 'A nightmare': Families left in limbo over school closures
24.10.18 Here's the full list of schools impacted by the building scandal

McHugh confirmed structural remediation work has taken place on 14 schools “bringing them up to the highest possible standard and allowing for the removal of precautionary measures”.

The bulk of the remainder of the Schools Remediation Programme is scheduled to be undertaken on a phased basis over 2020 and 2021.

McHugh added that schools, teachers, students and parents should be assured that the Government is committed to bringing the schools to the highest possible standard.

“We are also committed to planned construction projects being delivered over the course of 2018, 2019 and 2020 which will provide 70,000 school places and the 29 building projects being progressed at third level,” he said.

“This will not affect school building for other projects, we have ringfenced funding up to €8.8 billion up to 2027, and specifically to next year, the 2020 programme, we’ll have 60 major buildings which were identified earlier in this term, to ensure we’ll have 30,000 new permanent additional accommodations, and the work programme we’ve had in place will continue to go ahead.

“This approach ensures that the cost of the remediation has had no impact on school and third level building projects,” he added.

The closing date for submissions for the new schools building tender is 24 January, with a contracts estimated to be awarded and work to begin in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie