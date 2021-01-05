Cabinet sub-committee agrees to shut schools and construction sites until 1 February

THE CABINET SUB-committee has this evening decided to close the vast majority of schools as well as all construction sites until 1 February at the earliest.

Certain special schools and classes will remain while construction sites for social housing and schools will be allowed to remain open.

Earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said re-opening schools would result in around one million people travelling to and from school – something he said had to be avoided.

“Opening schools means that a million people are out there in the community. And given the rapidity and the spread of the disease, and given what we’re witnessing elsewhere in other jurisdictions, in terms of that rapidity, and that growth, one has to really measure the advisability of doing that.

“That’s why it is on the agenda today that we would extend out the closure of schools to the end of the month,” the Taoiseach said.