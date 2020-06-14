Poll: Should school meals be provided to children over the summer?

LABOUR’S EDUCATION SECRETARY Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has called on the Department of Education to provide school meals over the summer.

Ó Ríordáin said many European countries continue providing school meals throughout the summer “because they recognise that many vulnerable children need it”.

“We are living in extraordinary times which has put huge strain on families, particularly low income families.

“Many children have found their routines severely impacted and the fact that they are home all the time has put significant pressure on household budgets,” Ó Ríordáin said during the week.

In response to a parliamentary question, the department said there are no plans to change to current system.

