Leaving Cert 2020: 17% of teacher-predicted grades reduced; 4% increased

EDUCATION MINISTER NORMA Foley has confirmed that the past academic performances of schools will not be used to ‘standardise’ this year’s Leaving Cert students’ results.

Under the new model, 17% of teacher-predicted grades will be reduced, while 4% will be increased.

Today, Cabinet approved the process by which Calculated Grades – the alternative for the Leaving Cert state exams this year – would be standardised.

The change agreed today removes the use of school-by-school historical data in the standardisation model. The Department of Education said today that this model places a greater emphasis on the estimated marks provided by schools to individual students.

Data provided by the department indicates 16.8% of grades will be reduced by one grade as a result of standardisation with 13.6% of grades being reduced by one grade in DEIS schools, compared to 16.8% in non-DEIS schools.

0.1% of all grades will be reduced by two or more grades, with the figure being 0.1% in DEIS schools and 0.1% in non-DEIS schools.

The DEIS programme was introduced to address educational disadvantage – schools included in the programme receive supports to prioritise the education of children from disadvantaged communities.

Almost 4% of grades will increase as a result of standardisation, with an increase of 5% in DEIS schools, compared to a 3.7% increase in non-DEIS schools.

Ahe average reduction in student marks following standardisation is 0.8% in DEIS schools while the reduction is 1.3% in non-DEIS schools.

In terms of grades across all levels (Higher, Ordinary Common and Foundation Levels), 79.3% of student grades remain unchanged as a result of standardisation. In DEIS schools 81.2% of grades are unchanged while in non-DEIS schools the figure is 79.4%.

Minister Foley said she had considered the effects of the model and the importance of ensuring that students from disadvantaged backgrounds were not treated unfairly. She said the experience in other jurisdictions had been taken into account.

Opposition TDs and commentators raised concerns that this would be unfair on high-performing students who attend schools in a disadvantaged areas.

In recent weeks the UK government abandoned the standardisation part of this years’ A-level results; this followed on from mass protests from students whose grades were marked down in the standardisation process, and called to be assessed by teachers only.

Speaking at a press conference today, the minister said there will be an improvement in grades nationally this year, but said standardisation – which is always an element of the Leaving Certificate grading process – will help to prevent grade inflation.

Aggregated across all subjects, the percentage of Grade 1s at Higher Level in teacher estimates more than doubled in many subjects this year and tripled in some subjects, compared to previous years. The department said such uncontrolled growth in scores is “not credible” in one school year and demonstrated the need for standardisation.

The provision of 1,250 additional places in certain high-demand programmes in higher education institutions was also announced today.

Minister Foley said the decisions today will provide additional reassurances to students that their unique situation has been understood.

“From my first day as Minister for Education, I have been determined that in this extraordinary year, the system in place to mark students’ achievements of their years in post-primary education would be the fairest possible system under these challenging safeguards,” she said.

Results will be issued to students on 7 September with CAO offers on 11 September.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.