This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 10 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The frustration is palpable': School secretaries to march on Dáil amid pay talks

Talks between the Department of Education and trade union Fórsa are still ongoing at the Workplace Relations Commission.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 10 Jan 2020, 11:31 AM
55 minutes ago 1,611 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4960502

SCHOOL SECRETARIES ARE taking part in industrial action today over poor pay and work conditions, and are planning to march to Leinster House at 1pm today.

A protest will take place at Leinster House at 1pm, and at the constituency offices of Education Minister Joe McHugh in Letterkenny.

Another protest will also take place at the same time at Department of Education and Skills offices in Athlone.

Secretaries are engaging in work-to-rule action today in protest against duties they have to perform that they claim they are not paid for.

Talks are continuing between trade union Fórsa, which is representing secretaries, and representatives of the Department of Education at the Workplace Relations Commission over what pay and work conditions would be acceptable. 

Fórsa claims that it would cost €7 million per annum to give secretaries the pay they’ve requested; the Education Minister Joe McHugh confirmed on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke that it would cost between €5-7 million, but added that there were other complications to be considered. 

He said that this issue goes back to 1978, and that the “frustration is palpable” among school secretaries. “They’re the glue that keeps the schools together,” McHugh said.

The row centres around what secretaries call a “two-tier pay system”. Around 1,000 school secretaries are employed directly by the Department of Education and Skills, and could earn up to €44,711 per year, and are given pension entitlements, holiday leave and sick pay.

The majority of the country’s secretaries, however, are employed by each school’s Board of Management through an ancillary grant that is issued to each board annually by the Department to help run the school. Fórsa represents around half of this number.

Related Reads

09.01.20 Education minister pleads with school secretaries to cancel planned industrial action tomorrow
13.12.19 School secretaries unhappy with 'an absolute joke' 1.5% pay increase offer
20.01.19 Explainer: Why are some school secretaries on less money than others?

These secretaries do not get the same pay as directly-employed secretaries, with some being paid as little as €12,700 a year. Most have no sick pay or pension entitlements and can be forced to go without any wages when the school closes for the Christmas, Easter or summer breaks.

The work-to-rule action today involves secretaries refusing to engage with Department of Education structures, which includes the payroll site for teachers.

Fórsa said negotiations with the Department in December lead to an offer of a 1.5% pay rise, which they called “a joke” and “derisory”, promising further strike action.

Andy Pike, Fórsa’s Head of Education, said the department had failed to bring forward any proposals on pay capable of resolving the issue, calling the 1.5% offer “insulting”.

The gap between both parties clearly remains far too wide, and school secretaries had no option but to re-commence their industrial action in their decades-long campaign for pay equity.

“Regrettably this is the only way to increase pressure on an employer wedded to an unjust two-tier pay system,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie