'The frustration is palpable': School secretaries to march on Dáil amid pay talks

SCHOOL SECRETARIES ARE taking part in industrial action today over poor pay and work conditions, and are planning to march to Leinster House at 1pm today.

A protest will take place at Leinster House at 1pm, and at the constituency offices of Education Minister Joe McHugh in Letterkenny.

Another protest will also take place at the same time at Department of Education and Skills offices in Athlone.

Secretaries are engaging in work-to-rule action today in protest against duties they have to perform that they claim they are not paid for.

Talks are continuing between trade union Fórsa, which is representing secretaries, and representatives of the Department of Education at the Workplace Relations Commission over what pay and work conditions would be acceptable.

Fórsa claims that it would cost €7 million per annum to give secretaries the pay they’ve requested; the Education Minister Joe McHugh confirmed on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke that it would cost between €5-7 million, but added that there were other complications to be considered.

He said that this issue goes back to 1978, and that the “frustration is palpable” among school secretaries. “They’re the glue that keeps the schools together,” McHugh said.

I was happy to meet with school secretaries in my constituency this morning. I'd have like to get to more schools before 9am when pickets stopped. But I will be at their protest at 1pm at the Dáil. Come along to that and show support! #SupportOurSecretaries #dubw pic.twitter.com/O7me9ezLqX — Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) January 10, 2020 Source: Ruth Coppinger TD /Twitter

Visited some of our local schools in Drogheda & East Meath this morning to express my support for our school secretaries.



It’s high time low pay and precarious work was ended for our school administrators.



Great support from @INTOnews & parents. #SupportOurSecretaries pic.twitter.com/yrOE54uGIt — Ged Nash (@geraldnash) January 10, 2020 Source: Ged Nash /Twitter

The row centres around what secretaries call a “two-tier pay system”. Around 1,000 school secretaries are employed directly by the Department of Education and Skills, and could earn up to €44,711 per year, and are given pension entitlements, holiday leave and sick pay.

The majority of the country’s secretaries, however, are employed by each school’s Board of Management through an ancillary grant that is issued to each board annually by the Department to help run the school. Fórsa represents around half of this number.

These secretaries do not get the same pay as directly-employed secretaries, with some being paid as little as €12,700 a year. Most have no sick pay or pension entitlements and can be forced to go without any wages when the school closes for the Christmas, Easter or summer breaks.

The work-to-rule action today involves secretaries refusing to engage with Department of Education structures, which includes the payroll site for teachers.

Fórsa said negotiations with the Department in December lead to an offer of a 1.5% pay rise, which they called “a joke” and “derisory”, promising further strike action.

Andy Pike, Fórsa’s Head of Education, said the department had failed to bring forward any proposals on pay capable of resolving the issue, calling the 1.5% offer “insulting”.

The gap between both parties clearly remains far too wide, and school secretaries had no option but to re-commence their industrial action in their decades-long campaign for pay equity.

“Regrettably this is the only way to increase pressure on an employer wedded to an unjust two-tier pay system,” he said.