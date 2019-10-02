This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 2 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Education minister agrees to bring school secretaries dispute to Workplace Relations Commission

The dispute centres around the fact that only a few hundred of the country’s 3,500 secretaries are paid directly by the Department.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 10:24 PM
12 minutes ago 392 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4834689
Supporters at St Andrew's National School in Lucan during the strike action.
Supporters at St Andrew's National School in Lucan during the strike action.
Supporters at St Andrew's National School in Lucan during the strike action.

TRADE UNION FÓRSA and the Department of Education have both agreed to begin talks at the Workplace Relations Commission in a bid to resolve a dispute involving school secretaries. 

The move comes after school secretaries began industrial action on 20 September in a call to the Department to review secretaries pay and working conditions.

The dispute centres around the fact that only a few hundred of the country’s 3,500 secretaries are paid directly by the Department.

It means they are not considered public servants, and therefore are not entitled to benefits such as a pension, sick pay, and pay during the summer months. 

Instead, they are paid by through an ancillary grant given to the Board of Management of schools by the Department – school secretaries earn an average salary of around €12,500.

Talks between the Department and Fórsa broke down in May, prompting the union to ballot members for industrial action – following a turnout of 68%, its members voted in favour of industrial action by a margin of 97%. 

They began a work-to-rule two weeks ago which involves them refusing to take on any task that fell outside of their job description. 

In a statement this evening, Fórsa said: “The union welcomes the opportunity to work to resolve the issues at the heart of this dispute. The current system is antiquated and unfit for purpose.

“Fórsa wants to ensure school secretaries and caretakers are afforded the opportunity to work in a system that properly reflects their huge value to the school community,” it added. 

Education minister Joe McHugh also took to Twitter to announce his department had agreed to bring the dispute to the Workplace Relations Commission. 

He said: “The Department regrets that the union is now engaging in industrial action. As is normal practice the Department will agree to use the industrial relations machinery of the state to resolve the matter. 

“The Department will be requesting, and I am personally requesting, the assistance of the WRC in ensuring that once talks commence the industrial action be stood down to enable these discussions to progress.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie