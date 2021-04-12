One person dies following shooting at high school in Tennessee

ONE PERSON HAS died following a shooting a high school in Tennessee in the US, police have said.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to reports of a male subject who was possibly armed at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville at around 3.15pm (8.15pm Irish time) today.

Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired and a police officer was struck at least one time. The officer has been taken to a medical centre with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene, while another has been detained for further investigation.

Police have said there are no other known gunshot victims.

In a tweet earlier, Knoxville County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas confirmed “the school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families”.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he wanted to “acknowledge a very difficult and tragic situation we have happening across at Knoxville Austin-East Magnet High School”.