#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 12 April 2021
Advertisement

One person dies following shooting at high school in Tennessee

Another person has been detained for further investigation.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 12 Apr 2021, 10:27 PM
56 minutes ago 11,696 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5407886

Updated 10 minutes ago

ONE PERSON HAS died following a shooting a high school in Tennessee in the US, police have said. 

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to reports of a male subject who was possibly armed at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville at around 3.15pm (8.15pm Irish time) today.

Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired and a police officer was struck at least one time. The officer has been taken to a medical centre with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. 

One male was pronounced dead at the scene, while another has been detained for further investigation. 

Police have said there are no other known gunshot victims. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a tweet earlier, Knoxville County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas confirmed “the school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families”. 

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he wanted to “acknowledge a very difficult and tragic situation we have happening across at Knoxville Austin-East Magnet High School”.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie