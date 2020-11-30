#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 30 November 2020
Advertisement

Schoolgirls wrongly accused of shoplifting were 'extremely upset and embarrassed', court hears

In August 2018, the girls were stopped and told they had been recorded on video robbing in the shop.

By Ray Managh Monday 30 Nov 2020, 2:10 PM
11 minutes ago 2,623 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5283712
Image: Leah Farrell/Rolling News
Image: Leah Farrell/Rolling News

FOUR SCHOOL PALS who were wrongly accused of robbing in Northside SuperValu, Dublin, were extremely upset when a security guard insisted on searching their bags, a judge heard today.

Judge John O’Connor was told in the Circuit Civil Court that the then 12-year-olds, including twin sisters, had been stopped in the store in August 2018 and told they had been recorded on video robbing in the shop.

Barrister Conor Kearney told the Circuit Civil Court he was recommending acceptance of an offer of €5,000 each for defamation of the girls’ character by joint defendants Musgrave Operating Partners Ireland and Vigilant Security Services UK Limited.

Kearney, who appeared with Gaffney Halligan solicitors, said the girls, now aged 14, were twins Faith and Leah Brady of Bunratty Road, Dublin 17; Rebecca Doherty, Clonshaugh Road, Clonshaugh, Dublin 17 and Tracey Ann Wynn, Castlekevin Road, Coolock, Dublin 17.

He told the judge the four friends had been together in SuperValu in the Northside Shopping Centre, Coolock, when they were approached by the security guard.

The security guard had said to them: “I have you on video….you are robbing. I want to search your bags.” Counsel said the girls had been extremely upset and embarrassed and he was recommending that the court accept the settlement offers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The twins had sued through their father Ciaran. Doherty had sued through her mother, Ciara, and Wynne had sued through her father, Keenan Wynne.

Judge O’Connor, accepting that the settlements were sufficient in each case, approved all of the offers.

About the author:

About the author
Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie