This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 29 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government to reopen primary and secondary schools at the end of August

It may not be possible for all students to attend class every day, Varadkar said today.

By Sean Murray Friday 29 May 2020, 3:51 PM
1 hour ago 46,405 Views 66 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5111191
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE CURRENT GOVERNMENT plan will see schools open at the end of August to begin the new school year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said. 

Addressing reporters following a meeting of Cabinet today, Varadkar said that the plan to reopen is “not a no-risk scenario but a low risk scenario”. 

He said that while it is planned for schools to open in August, all students may not be able to attend school every day.

The Taoiseach added it will be “as close to normal as possible”. 

The reopening of primary and secondary schools as planned will be contingent on how Covid-19 is spreading within the community at that point. 

He said: “We are also learning from countries that have had to reimpose restrictions. There have been outbreaks in schools in France and several schools in South Korea had to close due to outbreaks.

“It might mean that not every student is able to return to school but we will try to ensure it is as normal as possible.”

On 12 March in a landmark speech from Washington DC, Varadkar announced that schools and colleges around the country had been ordered to close. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Since their closure, the Leaving Certificate examinations for this year were cancelled and a system of predictive grades implemented. Students will have an option to resit the exams at a later date. 

More as we get it…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (66)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie