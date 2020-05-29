Government to reopen primary and secondary schools at the end of August

THE CURRENT GOVERNMENT plan will see schools open at the end of August to begin the new school year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Addressing reporters following a meeting of Cabinet today, Varadkar said that the plan to reopen is “not a no-risk scenario but a low risk scenario”.

He said that while it is planned for schools to open in August, all students may not be able to attend school every day.

The Taoiseach added it will be “as close to normal as possible”.

The reopening of primary and secondary schools as planned will be contingent on how Covid-19 is spreading within the community at that point.

He said: “We are also learning from countries that have had to reimpose restrictions. There have been outbreaks in schools in France and several schools in South Korea had to close due to outbreaks.

“It might mean that not every student is able to return to school but we will try to ensure it is as normal as possible.”

On 12 March in a landmark speech from Washington DC, Varadkar announced that schools and colleges around the country had been ordered to close.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Since their closure, the Leaving Certificate examinations for this year were cancelled and a system of predictive grades implemented. Students will have an option to resit the exams at a later date.

More as we get it…